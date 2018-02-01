Introducing a new kind of visual storytelling.

Skydio R1 knows what to film and moves itself with the freedom of flight to get the best shot, letting you capture otherwise impossible videos of your adventures.

Learn more
 

Skydio sees the world differently.

Powered by the Skydio Autonomy Engine, R1 maps and interprets the world in real-time, letting it safely avoid obstacles as it films you.

Learn more
 

Computer Vision

Skydio R1 uses 13 cameras to build a 3D map of its surroundings that includes trees, people, buildings, and more.

Real Footage

With its 4K camera, R1 captures stunning video of the person and their environment.

 

Smartphone simplicity.

The Skydio app doesn’t overwhelm you with complex flight data and confusing controls. If you can use the camera app on your phone, you can control R1.

Learn more

Designed, assembled, and tested in California.

Each Skydio R1 Frontier Edition is made at our corporate headquarters so we can ensure peak performance — no compromises.

Fully autonomous. Amazingly cinematic.

See all videos

Introducing the Skydio Autonomy Engine

Powered by the Skydio Autonomy Engine, R1 maps and interprets the world in real-time, letting it safely avoid obstacles as it films you.

Available now.

Get your hands on the most advanced autonomous device in the sky. Limited quantities of Skydio R1 Frontier Edition are available now.

Shop

Join the team.

Learn more